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THE OJ SIMPSON MURDER TRIAL HOAX THE RACIAL PSYOP EXPOSED BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
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226 views • June 17, 2019
FAKE NEWS HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR DECADES AND A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE NOW JUST BECOMING AWARE OF IT.THE OJ SIMPSON MURDER TRIAL WAS A HOAX USED FOR RACIAL DIVISION AND A DIVERSION WHILE THE BANKERS WERE ROBBING YOUR BANK ACCOUNT WITH GLASS STEGALL.
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