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Boys Beware 1961- produced by the Los Angeles Police Department
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24 views • June 17, 2019
Boys Beware 1961- produced by the Los Angeles Police Department
A short film designed to WARN young boys of the sinsiter methods employed by homosexuals to lure them into sexual perversion. With the modern day epidemic of sodomites taking over the world, this film is more relevant than ever before. It is also a vivid reminder of how far our societies have fallen.
A short film designed to WARN young boys of the sinsiter methods employed by homosexuals to lure them into sexual perversion. With the modern day epidemic of sodomites taking over the world, this film is more relevant than ever before. It is also a vivid reminder of how far our societies have fallen.
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