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Deleted by YouTube: Weather Warfare against the People: Rothschild/PG&E/California Camp Fire
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2603 views • June 17, 2019
This video was deleted by YouTube after being censored
The 1% Luciferians (Edomine/Edomites.AshkeNAZI's) have a plan for the God Fearing lost tribes of Israel T.H.E.Y. call the goi/goyim (cattle/useless eaters). The Truth Must be told. To learn who T.H.E.Y. are (The Heirarchy Enslaving You) see:
https://JAHTruth.net/illumin
https://JAHTruth.net
https://TheWayhomeorfaceTheFire.net
The 1% Luciferians (Edomine/Edomites.AshkeNAZI's) have a plan for the God Fearing lost tribes of Israel T.H.E.Y. call the goi/goyim (cattle/useless eaters). The Truth Must be told. To learn who T.H.E.Y. are (The Heirarchy Enslaving You) see:
https://JAHTruth.net/illumin
https://JAHTruth.net
https://TheWayhomeorfaceTheFire.net
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