We Must Take A Stand Against LGBT Child Mutilations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Jun 12, 2019
Natural News was banned from Facebook after correctly predicting LGBT parents would maim their own children in an attempt to "change" the child's gender. Mike Adams breaks down why he was able to make the prediction an exposes Big Tech's agenda to demoralize the population. https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5d016ea1fdb1d600174f0560