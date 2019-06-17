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Shocking Number of Drag Queen Story Hour Events Announced
Drag Queen Story Hour has gone global.
Far-left “art” group Radar Productions and liberal author Michelle Tea have created an organized and far-reaching Drag Queen Story Hour campaign that stretches across the globe, catalogued by their website dragqueenstoryhour.org.
https://www.infowars.com/shocking-number-of-drag-queen-story-hour-events-announced/