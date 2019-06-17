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Published on May 28, 2019
Martin Pall talks about 5G and microwave effects on biology
as well as the industry fraud, autism, heart problems, brain injuries and more
some more info:
about calciume gates and radiation - https://bit.ly/2KbEG9q
about autism and radiation - https://bit.ly/30SzHjO
about safety guidelines fraud - https://bit.ly/2wrMZGg