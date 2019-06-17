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Rod Class Woodstock part 7 Manifest Station Seminar (Military Manual);
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38 views • June 17, 2019
How the court system and the BAR system does not want knowledge of law known by the people. Rod explains the history of the Grand Jury. Prior to 1940 it was the Sheriff's duty to hear any complaints of any public offices and acts against the community. A Grand Jury should hear both sides. Why public officials are "jumping ship" today. Full text here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pv8m6wMr0GA Not enough space to post it here Yet
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