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Kneading Rustic Artisan Alternative-Grain Homemade Bread - Eating To Ascend
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18 views • June 16, 2019
A short demonstration with description of grinding homemade bread flour from high protein, non-wheat 'grains' shows how quick and easy it is to remove commercial wheat-based breads from the diet, making your own healthy alternative.
The full article can be read at http://eatingtoascend.wordpress.com/a-rustic-artisan-alternative-grain-home-ground-homemade-bread-with-kneading-video
The full article can be read at http://eatingtoascend.wordpress.com/a-rustic-artisan-alternative-grain-home-ground-homemade-bread-with-kneading-video
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