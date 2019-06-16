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Censoring You Tube Videos
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7 views • June 16, 2019
It is getting more so of video creators are finding out that they are getting less views on their content in their videos. They tried different way to improve viewing and subscribers but You Tube is preventing them doing so. Just like they did with me. Some of these video creator rely on You tube for their living . Then they get demonetize no income. This is a great disappointment to them . China is the blame for training Google You Tube and facebook in censoring and taking down videos.
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