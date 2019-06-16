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AA-26 Unity News Network's David Clews Discusses The UK, Presidential Visit, Illegal Immigration & More
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112 views • June 16, 2019
It is my pleasure to welcome David Clews into the Anomic Age this week. Mr. Clews will join us to discuss his news organization, President Trumps visit to the UK, issues caused by illegal immigration, Tommy Robinson, and much more. David is the Lead Correspondent for the Unity News Network (UNN), with over 15 years of political experience and a wealth of social media and communication skills. Mr. Clews gets to the heart of what is really important to the real people of the UK.
Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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