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FHWG - Lawrence Reed - President Emeritus - Foundation for Economic Education
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3 views • June 16, 2019
Historian and economist Lawrence Reed, will choose several presidents and draw from both things they said and things they did to illuminate their role in either advancing liberty or undermining it. Who would have thought Garfield, Tyler, and Cleveland would make the handful of best presidents.
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