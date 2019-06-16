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Should Your Son Serve In The Military
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247 views • June 16, 2019
Tony Arterburn, Jr. answers this question on the War Room with Owen. You can tune into Tony on Freedom 1160am out of San Antonio on Thursday and Friday 8:00pm CST. You can find his podcasts at www.arterburn.news There are links to his archived radio shows and links to listen live over the internet. I highly recommend tuning in.
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