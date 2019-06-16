Why I Have MAJOR Issues with President Trump for 2020

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Published on Jun 7, 2019
In this powerful and informative video, Reid Henrichs discusses the proof of President Donald Trump's disregard and disdain for the 2nd amendment. He rightfully criticizes both Republicans and Democrats for their disrespect of our founding values.
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