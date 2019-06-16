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Viral Vid Deleted by YouTube: What the Luciferian "Elite" are Afraid You Will DO SOMETHING ABOUT (with the help of God)
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1044 views • June 16, 2019
This video was deleted by YouTube after over 200,000 hits.
When people begin to realize that the New World Order Agenda doesn't need you anymore, and when they take away the guns you need to protect yourself from the evil Satanist "Elite", that want to eliminate the last tribe of Israel (Manasseh) / America, that still has guns, and can still defend itself against tyranny, then maybe people will wake up.
JforJustice.net
Thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
When people begin to realize that the New World Order Agenda doesn't need you anymore, and when they take away the guns you need to protect yourself from the evil Satanist "Elite", that want to eliminate the last tribe of Israel (Manasseh) / America, that still has guns, and can still defend itself against tyranny, then maybe people will wake up.
JforJustice.net
Thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
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