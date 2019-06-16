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How to summon UFO's: Inquire Within interviews Kosta Makreas: CE5
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71 views • June 16, 2019
Kosta Makreas of ETLetsTalk.com and The Peoples Disclosure Movement. Many of you might recognize him from the record breaking documentary, "Sirius". Kosta has had a huge role in the world of disclosure. He has helped bring together nearly 20,000 people to do monthly contact with EXTRATERRESTRIALS. He has also been a dear friend and helping hand to many other influencers in the world of "Disclosure".
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