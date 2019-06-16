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UFOs above San Antonio, TX (1900 CST - 15 Nov 2018)
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38 views • June 16, 2019
Tonight a friend of mine in Texas sent me some footage of a mass UFO sighting him and his girlfriend had. I asked him to report it to MUFON to confirm this isn't just Chinese Lanterns or Drones, hopefully he did.
"I was in the NE side of town and best as I can figure they were coming from the south and moving in a North Eastern direction. The lights would all dim out at the same spot in the sky as if they turned away or got too far away in the distance"
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
"I was in the NE side of town and best as I can figure they were coming from the south and moving in a North Eastern direction. The lights would all dim out at the same spot in the sky as if they turned away or got too far away in the distance"
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
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