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Sex Robots/ Westworld/ Machine Gun Tits
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137 views • June 16, 2019
Dimension of Weird: Episode 2: Sex Robots/ Westworld/ Machine Gun Tits
Artificial Intelligence Robot "Sophia" doesn't like how people treat robots in the show, "Westworld"...... well now we have Brothels to bang prostitute robots, this will likely cause Robots to build themselves machine gun tits just like the fembots from "Austin Powers" and eradicate humanity!
Artificial Intelligence Robot "Sophia" doesn't like how people treat robots in the show, "Westworld"...... well now we have Brothels to bang prostitute robots, this will likely cause Robots to build themselves machine gun tits just like the fembots from "Austin Powers" and eradicate humanity!
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