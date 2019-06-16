© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nakdonggang River Ride 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • June 16, 2019
This is second part of Nakdonggang River Ride. After going over the Saejae mountain range, we started on Nakdonggang River Path. Nakdonggang is a long and wide river. Many weirs and Dam made its water level full and benefited farmers, and made water sport and recreation along the river possible. There are many historic sites, parks, museums, temples along the river.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.