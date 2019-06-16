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Dr. Wafa Sultan's 1st public-address in 5-years "All Islam is Radical" - A.F.A.- L.A.
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7 views • June 16, 2019
Dr. Wafa Sultan's 1st public-address in 5-years "All Islam is Radical" - A.F.A.- L.A.
"In brief, Islam is not a religion. It is a political ideology that imposes itself by force and fear. Western values such as compassion, respect and acceptance of others, should not get in the way of understanding the danger that threatens those very core virtues.
"In brief, Islam is not a religion. It is a political ideology that imposes itself by force and fear. Western values such as compassion, respect and acceptance of others, should not get in the way of understanding the danger that threatens those very core virtues.
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