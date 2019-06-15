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Project Veritas and the Pinterest Whistleblower
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503 views • June 15, 2019
Eric Cochran was a software developer at Pinterest until a short time ago. His exit from his employer was a bit too much like my own somewhat over a decade ago. As described, I am a repeat offender.
His saga is found at: https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/11/tech-insider-blows-whistle-on-how-pinterest-listed-top-pro-life-site-as-porn-bible-verses-censored/
Mr. Cochran has my respect.
http://kozlowski.org/2019-06-15+1
His saga is found at: https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/11/tech-insider-blows-whistle-on-how-pinterest-listed-top-pro-life-site-as-porn-bible-verses-censored/
Mr. Cochran has my respect.
http://kozlowski.org/2019-06-15+1
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