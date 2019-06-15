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Stories, Legends And Revolution
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15 views • June 15, 2019
Stories contain the very seeds of freedom. When our stories and legends are adapted for new generations by powerful forces, it is not to make accessible material, but rather to remove the purpose and the heart. It is this heart of a story that creates new nations, new revolutions against old tyrannies. In the longest, darkest night, it is the stories that will see us through to the dawn.
All this and more on The Rabbit Hole: Politics and Prose, a https://LibertyNation.com production.
All this and more on The Rabbit Hole: Politics and Prose, a https://LibertyNation.com production.
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