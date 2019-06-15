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Critically important video - The Truth about US Government! Unlearn & pass fwd... repeat...
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2457 views • June 15, 2019
Dessie Andrews at Kerrville, Texas - an excellent presentation on the real law of the land and the rape of the Republic
Republic of Texas, Premiered Jun 14, 2019, Republic of Texas Congress in Kerrville in May 2019
https://www.back2therepublic.com
www.thetexasrepublic.com
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https://thetexasrepublic.wordpress.com/
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Educational video playlist
https://goo.gl/uoNasF
Republic of Texas and the Alamo
https://goo.gl/iNXtMk
Republic of Texas, Premiered Jun 14, 2019, Republic of Texas Congress in Kerrville in May 2019
https://www.back2therepublic.com
www.thetexasrepublic.com
Check out our Blog
https://thetexasrepublic.wordpress.com/
Follow us on Twitter
@texasrepublic4u
@wearetexians
Educational video playlist
https://goo.gl/uoNasF
Republic of Texas and the Alamo
https://goo.gl/iNXtMk
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