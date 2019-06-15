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Walk with a Doc
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11 views • June 15, 2019
Do you get nervous in a doctor's office? You know, the white coat syndrome? No worry. If you live near Durham, North Carolina, or any of the other participating cities around the world, you can just take a 'Walk with a Doc'.
Guests: Dr. D-Nice Beaugelin, Dr. Carol Henry-Smith and Dr. John Duronville
Music credit: lavelman, http://www.freesfx.co.uk
Guests: Dr. D-Nice Beaugelin, Dr. Carol Henry-Smith and Dr. John Duronville
Music credit: lavelman, http://www.freesfx.co.uk
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