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MASA Day 1 Pastor Roger Jimenez HQ
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13 views • June 15, 2019
Why we Preach the Reprobate Doctrine by Pastor Roger Jimenez
(Make America Straight Again Conference)
Using the Bible to expose the wickedness of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally and pansexual communities ( paedophile freaks ).
Hard Preaching provided by the NIFB - New Independant Fundamental Baptists
(Make America Straight Again Conference)
Using the Bible to expose the wickedness of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally and pansexual communities ( paedophile freaks ).
Hard Preaching provided by the NIFB - New Independant Fundamental Baptists
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