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England's Mask A Song for Brexit and De-Globalization.
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21 views • June 15, 2019
Music activist Meg Lee Chin provides an alternative answer to the question "what does Brexit mean? Her new music video questions the role of the British Royal Family as the bogus face of respectability for the spider's web of secrecy surrounding Britains hidden financial empire.
Clips from this video have been used under fair use policy and law.
Clips from this video have been used under fair use policy and law.
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