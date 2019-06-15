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Amazon fires back at Biden over tax strategies that Obama supported
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3 views • June 15, 2019
FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis, The Brewer Group CEO Jack Brewer, Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky and Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith discuss how former Vice President Joe Biden and other 2020 presidential candidates are attacking Amazon.
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