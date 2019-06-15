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False Flag Weekly - Dr. Alan Sabrosky
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40 views • June 15, 2019
With so many people aware of the evil doers tactics today and how [they] start these wars, I can't see how they think they will get away with launching a war with Iran. Their cover is blown!!!
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