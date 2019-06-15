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UK Military comment > UK Media - No D-Notice on Geo Engineering
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15 views • June 15, 2019
I contacted the D-Notice people in our military and they confirmed there is no D-Notice advised for the UK media on the subject of Geo Engineering.
It is a media choice not to cover it properly and to cover it from a 'conspiracy' perspective ( tabloids ) or " the tech exists but is not being used " perspective of the broadsheets.
It is a media choice not to cover it properly and to cover it from a 'conspiracy' perspective ( tabloids ) or " the tech exists but is not being used " perspective of the broadsheets.
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