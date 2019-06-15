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Blocked by BitChute: YouTube to Ban Bible Videos as Hate Speech??? Christian Zionism for Dummies
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453 views • June 15, 2019
This video was deleted by YouTube.
While Youtube is following the Globalist NWO, censoring the truth, and eliminating free speech, it appears as though they are making this topic and even the Bible off limits in the name of what they call hate speech.
Hanna Michaels is posting a series of articles clarifying the confusion over this Anti-Semitic / Anti-Zionist topic in great detail over the next several weeks.
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2019/06/08/christian-zionism-for-dummies/
While Youtube is following the Globalist NWO, censoring the truth, and eliminating free speech, it appears as though they are making this topic and even the Bible off limits in the name of what they call hate speech.
Hanna Michaels is posting a series of articles clarifying the confusion over this Anti-Semitic / Anti-Zionist topic in great detail over the next several weeks.
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2019/06/08/christian-zionism-for-dummies/
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