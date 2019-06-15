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Trailer: 2 Former Jehovahs' Witnesses speak: "Create your own Miracles"
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17 views • June 15, 2019
Special Guest: Author & Healer ~ Angelina J James, in conversation with Andrew Kohl of the Free Thinkers Forum. They are both former Jehovah's Witnesses with extensive personal healing experiences including cancers. They are featuring a discussion about healing from cult mind control and spiritual abuse, taking back your power, and creating your own Miracles. This is Part 2 . Take a step out and away from your past, and into your new future, and yes, you can create your own Miracles!
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