© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Facebook Says They’re Watching Users In Their Homes + Tanker Attack False Flag - 06/14/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
705 views • June 15, 2019
Surpassing 1984, Facebook has said they will punish people for their off-platform behavior! Big Zucker is always watching you and has the Big Tech levers to directly impact your life! Meanwhile, culturally-enriched Sweden is experiencing continual bombings, violent migrant gangs, and social unrest. Joining today’s show is foreign affairs expert Joel Skousen breaking down the geopolitical consequences of the Gulf of Oman attack that the establishment media won't tell you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.