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FBI Says Alex Jones Setup With Child Porn In Sandy Hook Case
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1281 views • June 15, 2019
The FBI has informed Alex Jones that he is the VICTIM of an email scam designed to frame him with possession of child pornography. Attorney Norm Pattis joins Alex in-studio to break down this disgusting attempt to smear Alex using exploited children.
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