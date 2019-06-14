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Antifa Plans To Protect Drag Queen Story Time In Texas - War Room Full Show
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59 views • June 14, 2019
News is developing and breaking live on air regarding a Drag Queen Story Time in Texas as a local church group has made a mistake trying to save it. Also, more developments on the oil tanker strike. Frank Cavanagh from Filter joins to respond to all the news.
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