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Nancy Pelosi Blames Trump For What Hillary Clinton Did
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18 views • June 14, 2019
Nancy Pelosi publicly shames Trump for saying he would welcome dirt on his opponents from foreign sources, much like when the Hillary Clinton campaign hired Fusion GPS to dig up dirt in the 2016 election.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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