© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Natural" Phenomena Cannot Be Explained
Follow
0
Share
Report
49 views • June 14, 2019
https://teespring.com/stores/theofsoundmindandbodyshop ... In this video we'll take a look at several pictures and videos that show bizarre beams of light coming from the sky. Many believe that it could be signs from extraterrestrials, while others say they're nothing at all.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.