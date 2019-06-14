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Geopolitical Expert: Tanker Attacks Are A Globalist False Flag
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850 views • June 14, 2019
Footage of what appears to be an Iranian ship approaching an oil tanker in the middle of the night may be just another layer of a Deep State False flag operation against Iran. Joel Skousen joins Alex to discuss why he believes the oil tanker attack may be a setup.
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