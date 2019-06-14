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Huckabee on a potential Sarah Sanders bid for Arkansas Governor
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5 views • June 14, 2019
Former Gov. Mike Huckabee, R-Ark., on Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving her post as the White House Press Secretary and President Trump suggesting she should run for governor of Arkansas.
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