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Intel Officer’s Emergency Message To Donald Trump
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363 views • June 14, 2019
Joel Skousen delivers his expert analysis about President Trump's performance on border security and foreign policy. Don't miss this RED ALERT message to the President that offers solutions to very serious issues now facing America.
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