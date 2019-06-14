© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Trump Just Begin A War With Iran - Lies and False Flags
Follow
0
Share
Report
107 views • June 14, 2019
Did Trump Just Begin A War With Iran - Lies and False Flags
PressTVUK Videos Premiered Apr 25, 2019
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCvMdKiZ3Ss
Donald Trump puts Israel first once again and pushes war on Iran.
More Lies And False Flags?
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
PressTVUK Videos Premiered Apr 25, 2019
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCvMdKiZ3Ss
Donald Trump puts Israel first once again and pushes war on Iran.
More Lies And False Flags?
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.