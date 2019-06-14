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6/14/19 #STAGINGWAR: Tankers/Iran, Trump/GMOs, B_dini/Allen&Co. #GM-NO!
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You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 14, 2019
6/14/19: With the White House (Pentagon?) releasing a video claiming to expose Iran's involvement in the attack on the two oil tankers yesterday in the Gulf of Oman, we can almost hear John Bolton smacking his lips and fist-bumping Netanyahu! Meanwhile, Trump has signed an executive order deregulating GMOs, a sweeping move that will expose all of to a new barrage of genetically modified foods, drugs, toxins, etc.. Lastly, the Dani_le B_dini rabbit hole is deep- he sits at the big boys table with the elite and married into the uber-elite 5th ave investment advisory firm Allen & Co who holds their annual retreat next month in Sun Valley, Idaho...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please continue to add your censorship experiences to Trump's call for reporting tech bias:
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
https://www.newmediacentral.net/brazi...
https://www.thewrap.com/sarah-huckabe...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-06-1...
https://newsbeezer.com/trump-rejects-...
https://genius.com/General-wesley-cla...
Sy Hersh reports on Dick Cheney's proposed strategy to host an FF against Iran in the Straits of Hormuz:
https://911truth.org/provoke-war-chen...
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/...
https://www.navybook.com/no-higher-ho...
https://currencyjournals.com/cryptocu...
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/phot...
https://www.nytimes.com/1979/06/10/ar...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allen_%...
https://en.wikipedia.or/wiki/Allen_%2...
Former UN ambassador Daniele Bod_ni has ongoing influence at Columbia Business school. Is Bod_ni connected to the appointment of Joel D_vis, pedophile, as special youth envoy on sexual violence in conflict at the United Nations in New York City?
https://heavy.com/news/2018/06/joel-d...
http://italianacademy.columbia.edu/gu...
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Make sure to choose "free shipping" at check out!
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Make sure to hit the "free shipping" option at check out for USA orders!
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Published on Jun 14, 2019
6/14/19: With the White House (Pentagon?) releasing a video claiming to expose Iran's involvement in the attack on the two oil tankers yesterday in the Gulf of Oman, we can almost hear John Bolton smacking his lips and fist-bumping Netanyahu! Meanwhile, Trump has signed an executive order deregulating GMOs, a sweeping move that will expose all of to a new barrage of genetically modified foods, drugs, toxins, etc.. Lastly, the Dani_le B_dini rabbit hole is deep- he sits at the big boys table with the elite and married into the uber-elite 5th ave investment advisory firm Allen & Co who holds their annual retreat next month in Sun Valley, Idaho...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please continue to add your censorship experiences to Trump's call for reporting tech bias:
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
https://www.newmediacentral.net/brazi...
https://www.thewrap.com/sarah-huckabe...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-06-1...
https://newsbeezer.com/trump-rejects-...
https://genius.com/General-wesley-cla...
Sy Hersh reports on Dick Cheney's proposed strategy to host an FF against Iran in the Straits of Hormuz:
https://911truth.org/provoke-war-chen...
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/...
https://www.navybook.com/no-higher-ho...
https://currencyjournals.com/cryptocu...
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/phot...
https://www.nytimes.com/1979/06/10/ar...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allen_%...
https://en.wikipedia.or/wiki/Allen_%2...
Former UN ambassador Daniele Bod_ni has ongoing influence at Columbia Business school. Is Bod_ni connected to the appointment of Joel D_vis, pedophile, as special youth envoy on sexual violence in conflict at the United Nations in New York City?
https://heavy.com/news/2018/06/joel-d...
http://italianacademy.columbia.edu/gu...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you! WE ARE FREE!
PLEASE NOTE: FREE SHIPPING on YAFTV C60 Purple Power orders is for the USA, ONLY, sorry about that international friends!
Through June 20, or until inventory sells, C60 Purple Power is offering 40% off their Avocado oil Carbon 60 for YAFTV Patrons and 30% off for subscribers! Codes and links below!
All YAFTV C60 Purple Power orders ship free in the USA!
Become a patron and receive codes instantly for 20% C60 Purple Power and access to the 40% off sale on the avocado C60 line of C60 Purple Power thru 6/20, with free shipping, plus entry into the ongoing YAFTV giveaway. You can take advantage of setting up a monthly subscription to C60 Purple Power with 20% discount YAFTV if you set it up prior to midnight 6/30/2019.
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Subscribers of YAFTV receive 10% off of C60 Purple Power products through the end of June, 2019! use the code: fr10
Go to link to make your purchase (code will give 30% for avocado oil upon check out through 6/20):
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Make sure to choose "free shipping" at check out!
For MONTHLY subscription CLUB prices use 10% code: fr10ppc
Make sure to hit the "free shipping" option at check out for USA orders!
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE !!
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