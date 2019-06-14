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14Jun19 Did You Hear $400 Billion Joke About F-35s?
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37 views • June 14, 2019
Trump is mocked for his Prince of Whales tweet, but Biden is given a pass for talking about G5 (5G). Then there’s the $400 BILLION joke called the F-35 stealth fighter. Next, Pompeo shows “proof” Iran attacked ships. Is it believable? Is Bolton being shoved out by Trump? NY state attacks the OTHER part of the First Amendment, free exercise of religion, as they criminalize religious exemptions from vaccines. What is record of the FDA, CDC, EPA in protecting us from unsafe products?
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