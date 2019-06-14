© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bombshell! Facebook Admits Listening To Users In Their Homes And Will Report Them
Follow
2
Share
Report
1210 views • June 14, 2019
Facebook is now openly admitting to monitoring the population in order to track and identify "hate agents". Alex has exposed this Big Brother agenda for years and reveals the endgame of this attack on personal privacy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.