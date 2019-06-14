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Globalist Agenda To Kill The Spirit Of America Explained
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509 views • June 14, 2019
The goal of the left appears to be not only to demoralize, but also to watch the death of the spirit of America itself. Alex explains how the globalist agenda has always been against those that promote liberty.
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