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The Price by Forever's End
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98 views • June 14, 2019
"Thank You to All Who Serve Our Great Nation! No Matter if it's In the Theater of War abroad, the Battle Ground of the New News Media or the Stages across this Country! We Love You! Liberty is Father Justice Served & Our Freedom's Greatest Reward! Shame on the Countries whose Children have to Run to Be Free! GOD BLESS AMERICA!"~METAL
ps~"Forever's End has Rocked America; Coast to Coast, Nationwide w/Original Music since 1986, up to this very day. Now we're located in the Panhandle of Florida."
ps~"Forever's End has Rocked America; Coast to Coast, Nationwide w/Original Music since 1986, up to this very day. Now we're located in the Panhandle of Florida."
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