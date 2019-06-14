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Bill Warner, PhD | Islamic Jihad vs the Christian Crusades
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443 views • June 14, 2019
Why did the Crusades enter the Middle East?
Watch the history of 1,400 year Islamic Jihad attack against the Christian Church in the Middle East, Northern Africa, and Europe.
Watch the history of 1,400 year Islamic Jihad attack against the Christian Church in the Middle East, Northern Africa, and Europe.
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