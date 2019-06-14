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Google Endorses PRIDE
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56 views • June 14, 2019
During the recent PRIDE parade held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Google had an official presence showing their support, as a corporation, for the advancement of LGBTQ+ causes. 'Rainbow Snatch' aka Millie Weaver interviews Google employees, bringing up Google's policy of inclusion, and asks whether or not Google and its employees would support the Boston Straight Pride parade. Not surprising, this didn't appear to be a question Google employees wanted to be asked.
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