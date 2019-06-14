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Soothe The Savage Beast
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298 views • June 14, 2019
Joe Biden trods the problematic path of trying to be left enough to "soothe the savage beast" that is the radical leftist "resistance" and centrist enough to represent the mainstream Democratic platform which is the only possibility of winning in the general election.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
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