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Vacuna VPH contra Papiloma causa daños graves
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10 views • June 14, 2019
ver mas en https://cienciaysaludnatural.com Este video es para madres y padres que intentan tomar una decisión informada sobre si dar o no a su hijo o hija, niño o niña, la vacuna VPH (contra el Papiloma) Gardasil de Laboratorios Merck, el mismo laboratorio que mató a mas de 30.000 personas con el medicamento Vioxx y sabiendo esto seguían vendiendo este medicamento que casusaba paros cardiacos, lea sobre el juicio en el sitio del Dpto de Justica de EEUU.
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