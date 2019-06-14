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Rev. Ted Pike | The Talmud Exposed
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85 views • June 14, 2019
As a Christian, do you know what is written in the Talmud regarding our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ? Ted Pike helps to explain what exactly is inside the evil and wicked Talmud and why we Christians should be very concerned.
https://truthtellers.org/index.html
https://truthtellers.org/index.html
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