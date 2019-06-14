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Rev. Ted Pike | The Other Israel
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91 views • June 14, 2019
Documentary by Rev. Ted Pike
Truthtellers.org
The documentary takes us through the history of the Khazars from the Jewish Encyclopedia, the history of Bolshevism and destruction of Christian Russia to the roots of liberalism in the USA and to the occupation of Palestinians in Israel.
Truthtellers.org
The documentary takes us through the history of the Khazars from the Jewish Encyclopedia, the history of Bolshevism and destruction of Christian Russia to the roots of liberalism in the USA and to the occupation of Palestinians in Israel.
Keywords
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